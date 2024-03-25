Bill Few Associates Inc. Buys 6,735 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPRE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

