Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

