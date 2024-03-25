Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.