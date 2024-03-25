Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $86.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

