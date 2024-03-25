Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $792,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

