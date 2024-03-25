Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $265,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMS stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

