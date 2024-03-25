Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

