Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 384 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

