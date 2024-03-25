Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics makes up approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

