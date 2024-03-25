Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

