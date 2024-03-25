BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $834.70 million and $1.11 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $67,212.47 or 1.00120029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008191 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012094 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00150188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,555.16683453 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,127,862.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

