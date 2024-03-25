Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and $82,193.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00110712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00038751 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017503 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

