Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $89.29 or 0.00127220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $73.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,186.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.76 or 0.00700642 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00061275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,670,588 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

