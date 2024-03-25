Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 34,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,174 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms
Bitfarms Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 41,266,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,822,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
