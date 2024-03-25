Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 34,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,174 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Vima LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Bitfarms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.29. 41,266,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,822,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

