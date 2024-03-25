BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 35,187 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,043,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,300,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 135,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,383. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,968,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

