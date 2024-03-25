Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

