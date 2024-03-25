Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OBDE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,165. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

