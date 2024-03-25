BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target to $6.50

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $803.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

