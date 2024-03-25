BMO Capital Markets Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $123.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.79.

BNTX opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $135.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

