Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$2.83. The business had revenue of C$143.13 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

