Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.18 and last traded at $190.54. Approximately 6,785,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Boeing Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

