Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Issue $1.46 Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.