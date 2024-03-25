Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.39. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 634,105 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $989.66 million, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,959,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,118,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after buying an additional 129,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after buying an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

