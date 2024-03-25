Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 222.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.