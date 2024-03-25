Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 73,660 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 1,143,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,357. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

