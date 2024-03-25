Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$337.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$348.00 to C$337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$206.30 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$270.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

