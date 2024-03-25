Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Shares of BRE stock opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oracle Stock is Ready to Stage its Next Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.