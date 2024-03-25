Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

