Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.34. Approximately 3,763,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,951,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

