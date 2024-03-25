Brixmor Property Group’s (BRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.63. 609,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,819. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock worth $585,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.