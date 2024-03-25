Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) PT at $5.58

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE CINT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

