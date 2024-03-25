Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $5.52

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 1,704,594 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.76. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

