Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Price Target at $14.75

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global
MRC Global Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.99.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.
