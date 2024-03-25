Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Price Target at $14.75

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

