Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,343 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.74% of Burlington Stores worth $93,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.07. The company had a trading volume of 386,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,481. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

