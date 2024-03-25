C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 2.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 2,520,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,153,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

