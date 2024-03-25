Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.78. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 20,131 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
