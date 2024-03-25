Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $313.21 and last traded at $314.66. Approximately 193,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,541,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,443,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.