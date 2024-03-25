Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $61.17 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after buying an additional 697,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $33,105,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.