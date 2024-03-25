Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 25.5 %

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

