Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,936 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

3M stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.