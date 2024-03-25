Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

