Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.33% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,509,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 585.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSTP stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

