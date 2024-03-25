Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

