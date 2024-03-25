Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $261,000 in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IGLD stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.