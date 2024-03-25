Cambridge Advisors Inc. Invests $501,000 in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Separately, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $509,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

