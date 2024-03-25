Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

