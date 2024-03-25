Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 466 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

