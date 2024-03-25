Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $335.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

