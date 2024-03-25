Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 78,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

