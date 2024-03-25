Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.