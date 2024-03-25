Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

